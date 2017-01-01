We're experiencing longer than usual wait times. Get your visit booked today.
FR Acupuncture & Chinese Medicine 福荣中医
Address: 1601 N Tucson Blvd #12
Tel: 520 - 323 - 3056
E-mail: frtcm2020@gmail.coHours: Hours Thu, Fri, Sat,
10:00AM - 5:30PM
You are living your best life when your mind and body are balanced and healthy. That's why we take a holistic approach to preventing and reversing disease.
Our goal is to provide alternative medical care that will reverse and prevent disease using the fundamental healing principles of the body.
We care about your overall well being and will provide you with the guidance, knowledge, and tools needed to be healthy. Let us help you achieve optimal wellness!
Acupuncture Chinese Herbs
Fire Cupping Massage
Injection
Musculoskeletal Pain Disorders , Neurological Disorders
Urinary and Reproductive Problems, Digestive Disorders, Respiratory Disorders
【Pain】:Neck, Shoulder(frozen shoulder), Upper back, Low back , Hip, Sciatic, Leg , Joint, Arthritis, Tendonitis, Muscle spasm/strain/sprain, Numbness of the hands and feets, Fibromyalgia, Headaches, Migraines,Injuries, Herpes neuralgia, Trigeminal.
【Stress】: Anxiety,Depression,Sleep Disorders,
【Allergies】: Symptoms of Asthma,Allergic rhinitis ,Allergic pharyngitis,Allergic ophthalmia
【Weight loss and cosmetology】: Diet,Nutrition, Weight control,obesity, Acne, Scars, Dark Circles, Pouches, Whitening, Tight skin, etc.
【Well-Bring and Balance】:Flu/cold/Covid Symptoms, Nausea, Vomit, Diarrhea, Edema, Anti Aging, Chronic fatigue Syndrome, Digestive disorders ,Dizziness, Memory loss, Hypertension, Blood lipids Disorder, Blood sugar Disorder, Thyroid function Disorder, Kidney function Disorder, Cancer care, Healthy care before or after radiotherapy,chemotherapy and surgery.
【Children】: Cough, Anorexia, Fever, Nasal hypersensitivity, Autism, Impaired growth and development.
【Women 】: Menstrual problems, PMS, abnormal discharge, Infertility, Uterine fibroids, Ovarian cysts, Breast symptoms, Postpartum symptoms , Menopause symptoms.
【Man】: Impotence, Premature Ejaculation, Prostatic hyperplasia, low sperm count and Male infertility.
【Skin】: Pruritus, Allergy, Swelling and boils, Herpes zoster, bunion, Eczema, Burns, Warts, Burns, Mosquito bites, Venereal diseases (gonorrhea, syphilis, etc.)
擅长：帮助机体恢复元气，提高机体对各种疾病的修复能力和防御能力
内 科: 胃病，肠炎，便秘，失眠，头痛，贫血，糖尿病，肾病（肾衰竭，肾结石， 肾 炎等），高血压，心脏病，胆结石，肝炎，痛风，中风后遗症，伤寒，尿路感染，感冒，咳嗽，咽炎，肺病（肺炎、肺结核等），鼻窦炎，鼻敏感等。
男 科: 阳痿，早泄，前列腺增生和炎症，精虫稀少，死精等男性不孕等。
妇 科: 月经病，带下病，不孕，妇科炎症，子宫肌瘤，卵巢囊肿，乳腺癌，乳房肿块 ，产后及更年期身体调理等。
儿 科: 咳嗽，厌食，发热，鼻敏感，蚊虫叮咬，孤独症，多动症，自闭症，身体发育及骨骼转型调理等。
皮肤性病科: 皮肤瘙痒症，过敏，红肿结疖，带状疱疹，色斑，湿疹，鸡眼，疣， 烫伤，性病（淋病，梅毒等）。
疼 痛 科: 带状疱疹神经痛，三叉神经痛，颈椎病，肩周炎，腰腿痛，椎间盘突出症，腰椎管狭窄症，扭伤，跌打，末梢神经炎，筋骨痛，手足麻木，关节炎等各种痛症。
瘦身美容科: 肥胖，粉刺，疤痕，黑眼圈，眼袋，美白，皮肤紧致等。
新冠肺炎：确诊和疑似病例，接受远程诊疗。
用药特色：浓缩中药粉，直接冲服，无需煎煮；各种功效的浓缩药丸，药膏和膏药。
First office visit首诊: $75/30min
Acupuncture 针灸 : $95/time
Nature Herbs 中药 : $15---$50/day/2bags
Fire Cupping 火罐 : $70
Moving Cupping 走罐: $70
Beauty 美容 : $100-200/time
